Principal Investigator of the Stem Ce...

Principal Investigator of the Stem Cell Ophthalmology Treatment Study ...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

WESTPORT, CT, USA, March 27, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Stem Cell Ophthalmology Treatment Study II is the largest stem cell study in the world exploring the treatment of eye disease. It utilizes autologous bone marrow derived stem cells to treat various optic nerve and retinal diseases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo... 3 hr BPT 1
News Police: Three Shot During Dispute Over Stolen D... 3 hr BPT 3
News Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th... 8 hr Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45... 11 hr Samuels Furnace Man 3
News Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08) 11 hr Samuels Furnace Man 292
News Prostitution Bust At Spa, Uncle's Murder Top We... 11 hr Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary c... 11 hr BPT 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,914 • Total comments across all topics: 279,863,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC