Police: Store manager stole cash at bakery

The Cake Box's store manager, Gregory Neil , allegedly over-charged customers paying cash and charged customers for items without entering them into the register and putting in the money, police said. The 32-year-old resident of Quaker Road in Norwalk was caught on surveillance video entering less than he charged customers into the register at the 10 Bay St. bakery, according to police.

