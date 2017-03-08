Police: Store manager stole cash at bakery
The Cake Box's store manager, Gregory Neil , allegedly over-charged customers paying cash and charged customers for items without entering them into the register and putting in the money, police said. The 32-year-old resident of Quaker Road in Norwalk was caught on surveillance video entering less than he charged customers into the register at the 10 Bay St. bakery, according to police.
