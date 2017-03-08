Police: Norwalk man blocked traffic, caused scene in Westport
A Norwalk man was arrested March 3 for allegedly yelling and blocking traffic as a tow truck attempted to move his car, which police had found abandoned in the road. Police said an officer was called to the intersection of Wilton Road and Ivy Knoll for an empty car stopped in the road.
