Police: Milford contractor stole from client
A Milford contractor allegedly stole a high-end coat, boots and sunglasses from a Woodway Lane home where he was hired to work. Jeffrey Chirillo , a Milford man working at the home as a contractor, had been left alone at the residence multiple times before items were discovered missing Jan. 1, according to police.
