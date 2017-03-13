Police, fire departments to unite dispatch centers
Hoping to streamline police and fire emergency responses and save costs over time, Westport's police and fire departments will be uniting to create a centralized dispatch center at police headquarters. The new $1.42 million combined dispatch center - cutting down on staffing as well as the need to transfer emergency calls or pick up the phone to share information - passed the Representative Town Meeting with a unanimous 26-0 vote last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|7 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|2,652
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|9 hr
|ffctguitar
|12
|Blizzards in the time of Trump
|11 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|5
|Bridgeport declares snow emergency
|11 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|5
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|19 hr
|DenverLee
|73
|Bloodroot Of Bridgeport Celebrates 40th Birthda...
|22 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|22 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC