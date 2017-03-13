Police, fire departments to unite dispatch centers

Hoping to streamline police and fire emergency responses and save costs over time, Westport's police and fire departments will be uniting to create a centralized dispatch center at police headquarters. The new $1.42 million combined dispatch center - cutting down on staffing as well as the need to transfer emergency calls or pick up the phone to share information - passed the Representative Town Meeting with a unanimous 26-0 vote last week.

