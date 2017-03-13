Police: Arrest Follows Assault on Emergency Personnel
Officers early today arrested a Westport man with a history of run-ins with police on three counts of assault on emergency personnel, interfering with an officer, disorderly conduct and threatening, police said. Charles Vosgueritchian, 37, was arrested after police responded to a West Parish Road address on a report of a disturbance, said Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panhandler From Bridgeport Busted At Westport T...
|7 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|One dead after double shooting in Bridgeport
|7 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|NHPD To "Live PD": Thanks But No Thanks
|7 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F...
|7 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|7 hr
|Robdny
|13
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|8 hr
|Cake203
|35
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|15 hr
|Monica
|6
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC