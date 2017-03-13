Police: Arrest Follows Assault on Eme...

Police: Arrest Follows Assault on Emergency Personnel

Officers early today arrested a Westport man with a history of run-ins with police on three counts of assault on emergency personnel, interfering with an officer, disorderly conduct and threatening, police said. Charles Vosgueritchian, 37, was arrested after police responded to a West Parish Road address on a report of a disturbance, said Lt.

