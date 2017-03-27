Point of Interest: Stamford Granola Bar to open soon
The 990-square-foot restaurant, located on Canal Street in the South End, is nearly complete. Granola Bar spokeswoman Nicole Muto said the restaurant is "finally coming together," with just the coffee bar left to finish before the opening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celebrate Spring With Greater Bridgeport Sympho...
|9 hr
|BPT
|1
|Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel...
|21 hr
|jeffery
|3
|Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th...
|21 hr
|jeffery
|5
|Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg...
|Tue
|BPT
|6
|Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary c...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Mon
|Robdny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC