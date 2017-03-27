Point of Interest: Stamford Granola B...

Point of Interest: Stamford Granola Bar to open soon

The 990-square-foot restaurant, located on Canal Street in the South End, is nearly complete. Granola Bar spokeswoman Nicole Muto said the restaurant is "finally coming together," with just the coffee bar left to finish before the opening.

Westport, CT

