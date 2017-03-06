Poet's Open Mic Night
Professional poet Laurel Peterson of Norwalk, right, listens to a reading at the Westport Historical Society's Poet's Open Mic Night, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Westport, Conn. Professional poet Laurel Peterson of Norwalk, right, listens to a reading at the Westport Historical Society's Poet's Open Mic Night, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Westport, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F...
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ...
|3 hr
|BPT
|3
|Malloy says immigration criticism unfair
|7 hr
|Steff
|4
|Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st...
|7 hr
|Steff
|8
|Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de...
|7 hr
|Steff
|10
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|20 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC