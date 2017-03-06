Platform Tennis Winners
Westport residents Claire Gordy and Elizabeth Kuehndorf , both 12, were runners-up in the 2017 12U National Platform Tennis Championships held in Short Hills, N.J. The seventh graders at Bedford Middle School have been playing platform tennis for two years at the Patterson Club, Fairfield. Hannah Bjorkman, a junior at Staples High School, won the 2017 18U national championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F...
|19 min
|Inspector Henderson
|2
|Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ...
|7 hr
|BPT
|3
|Malloy says immigration criticism unfair
|11 hr
|Steff
|4
|Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st...
|11 hr
|Steff
|8
|Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de...
|12 hr
|Steff
|10
|From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol...
|Mon
|Solarman
|1
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC