Platform Tennis Winners

Platform Tennis Winners

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

Westport residents Claire Gordy and Elizabeth Kuehndorf , both 12, were runners-up in the 2017 12U National Platform Tennis Championships held in Short Hills, N.J. The seventh graders at Bedford Middle School have been playing platform tennis for two years at the Patterson Club, Fairfield. Hannah Bjorkman, a junior at Staples High School, won the 2017 18U national championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F... 19 min Inspector Henderson 2
News Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ... 7 hr BPT 3
News Malloy says immigration criticism unfair 11 hr Steff 4
News Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st... 11 hr Steff 8
News Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de... 12 hr Steff 10
News From Bethel to Burkina Faso: Locals install sol... Mon Solarman 1
News Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12) Mon Samuels Furnace Man 7
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,095 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC