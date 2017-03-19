Panhandler arrested at Westport train station
A panhandler at the Saugatuck Train Station is facing charges after police found him with a dangerous weapon on Friday. Police say they were called to the Saugatuck Train Station around 4:00 p.m. for reports of a suspicious person.
