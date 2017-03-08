Panel discussion at playhouse considers popular vote
Luther Weeks, Executive Director of CT Voters Count, voices concerns with the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact during a panel at the Westport Country Playhouse in Westport, Conn. on March 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|4 hr
|just me
|3
|Arrest made in Shelton fatal accident
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi...
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|Burglar given 4 years for Monroe break-ins (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|Raymond Currytto
|25
|Cops: Stratford woman used fake IDs to steal el...
|23 hr
|BPT
|1
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|23 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F...
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC