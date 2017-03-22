On the Market: Some place special for sale in Fairfield
The three-acre estate at 1610 Hillside Road in the heart of the Greenfield Hill neighborhood features a 11,339-square-foot colonial house, an Art Deco-inspired state-of-the-art home theater, a 2,000-bottle wine cellar, billiard room, gym, tennis court, swimming pool and commercial-grade outdoor kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven. less The three-acre estate at 1610 Hillside Road in the heart of the Greenfield Hill neighborhood features a 11,339-square-foot colonial house, an Art Deco-inspired state-of-the-art home theater, a 2,000-bottle wine ... more Almost every room along the back of the house, including this spacious formal living room features French doors that open to the patios, grounds, and gardens.
