On the market: A smaller Westport house with a big punch
The contemporary house at 10 Burr Farms Road is on a cul-de-sac in the Long Lots neighborhood, an easy commute to Post Road, Interstate 95, shops and restaurants. It is also within walking distance to local schools.
