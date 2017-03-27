On a very wet I-95 in Greenwich, there was slow I-95 truck traffic at 5:52 a.m. on March 28, 2017.
On a very wet I-95 in Greenwich, there was slow I-95 truck traffic at 5:52 a.m. on March 28, 2017. Just before 6 AM, a steady rain was falling across western Connecticut affecting such major roads as I-95, I-84 and the Merritt/Wilbur Cross parkways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo...
|12 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Celebrate Spring With Greater Bridgeport Sympho...
|Wed
|BPT
|1
|Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel...
|Tue
|jeffery
|3
|Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th...
|Tue
|jeffery
|5
|Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg...
|Tue
|BPT
|6
|Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary c...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Mon
|Robdny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC