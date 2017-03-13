NWS Update: Blizzard Warning Dropped; Snow Totals Lowered
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Westport and area for heavy snow and sleet, which is in effect until midnight. The Blizzard Warning has been canceled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport declares snow emergency
|6 min
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport Man Charged With Punching Ex-Girlfri...
|8 min
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi...
|22 hr
|BPT
|4
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|Mon
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Cops: Stratford woman used fake IDs to steal el...
|Sun
|Nikola Tesla
|5
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|Sun
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|Mar 11
|yidfellas v USA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC