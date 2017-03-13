NWS Update: 12 to 18 Inches of Snow E...

NWS Update: 12 to 18 Inches of Snow Expected

A late afternoon National Weather Service advisory extended Winter Storm Warnings while maintaining a Blizzard Watch along the southwest Connecticut coast, including Westport. It said to expect 12 to 18 inches of snow beginning late Monday through Tuesday..

Blizzard Warning for Fairfield County was issued at March 13 at 4:16PM EDT

