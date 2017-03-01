NWS: Snow Showers, Squalls Coming Ton...

NWS: Snow Showers, Squalls Coming Tonight

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Westport Now

The National Weather Service said scattered snow showers with possible embedded snow squalls will move into the Westport area in early evening. During this time, brief heavy snowfall with the visibility reduced to below a half mile along with wind gusts up to around 40 mph will be possible, it said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de... 32 min Radio Flyer 3016 9
News Ganim again delays municipal IDs 4 hr spytheweb 2
News 'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09) 12 hr AcrossPhartz 17
News Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12) 14 hr Roscoe 4
News Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do... 22 hr BPT 1
News Prosecutor: Gang activity, love triangle set st... 22 hr BPT 1
News Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st... Thu Righty01 7
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,180 • Total comments across all topics: 279,301,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC