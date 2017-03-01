NWS: Snow Showers, Squalls Coming Tonight
The National Weather Service said scattered snow showers with possible embedded snow squalls will move into the Westport area in early evening. During this time, brief heavy snowfall with the visibility reduced to below a half mile along with wind gusts up to around 40 mph will be possible, it said.
