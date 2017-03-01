Newly promoted Fire Inspector Nick Ma...

Newly promoted Fire Inspector Nick Marsan at fire headquarters in Westport.

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

After a decade of fighting fires in Westport, Nick Marsan is en route to take on a new role, one more focused on the before and after. As a fire inspector, he will be enforcing code to ensure buildings are as safe as possible for residents and firefighters and investigating in a fire's aftermath.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12) 2 hr Whack Nine Cheeks 3
News Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de... 6 hr Lynessa 8
News Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do... 6 hr BPT 1
News Prosecutor: Gang activity, love triangle set st... 6 hr BPT 1
News Ganim again delays municipal IDs Thu BPT 1
News Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st... Thu Righty01 7
News Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08) Wed Diane Sherman 288
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,809 • Total comments across all topics: 279,285,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC