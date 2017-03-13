New Survey Will Study Westport Substa...

New Survey Will Study Westport Substance Abuse

Westport's Positive Directions, The Center for Prevention & Counseling announced today it has received funding to conduct another student/parent substance abuse survey in Westport. "The $5,300 grant for the survey comes from Mid-Fairfield Substance Abuse Coalition, which has designated Positive Directions as its Local Prevention Council for the town of Westport, and we are very grateful for their support," said Basil Hero, executive director.

