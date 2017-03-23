Mia Needs A New Home After Owner Forc...

Mia Needs A New Home After Owner Forced To Give Her Up

Mia the pit bull is waiting at Westport Animal Control for a new family after a previous owner was forced to give her up due to the owner's battle with cancer. Before being forced to give her up, Mia's previous owner loved her dearly, and originally rescued her from a man who used her for breeding, Westport Animal Control said.

