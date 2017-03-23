Mia Needs A New Home After Owner Forced To Give Her Up
Mia the pit bull is waiting at Westport Animal Control for a new family after a previous owner was forced to give her up due to the owner's battle with cancer. Before being forced to give her up, Mia's previous owner loved her dearly, and originally rescued her from a man who used her for breeding, Westport Animal Control said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC