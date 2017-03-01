'Jazz Rabbi' and Band Entertain at Arts Center
A large Westport Arts Center crowd today enjoyed the music of Greg Wall , also known as "the Jazz Rabbi." Wall and his band, "Portal," which includes bassist Rich Zurkowski, Matt Moadel on drums, and David Morgan on keyboard, played a tribute to Wall's jazz heroes.
