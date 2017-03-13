Honoring a Retiring Town Employee
Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe today paid tribute to retiring Town Hall employee Theresa Bairaktaris . As fellow employees in the Tax Assessor's Office looked on, Marpe read a commendation which said: "Throughout the years, Theresa has proved to be an immeasurable asset to the town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F...
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|2 hr
|Monica
|6
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|2 hr
|Monica
|2,655
|Dr. Timothy Bookas Soundview Medical investigat...
|2 hr
|Tim
|3
|Ganim takes - wait and see" tack on Bridgeport ...
|5 hr
|BPT
|2
|NHPD To "Live PD": Thanks But No Thanks
|5 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bloodroot Of Bridgeport Celebrates 40th Birthda...
|17 hr
|America Gentleman...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC