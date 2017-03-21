Himes Quizzes Comey at Outset of Intelligence Hearing
U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, today questioned FBI Director James Comey at the outset of a committee hearing looking into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election. Comey said there was no information supporting President Trump's tweet the former President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower.
