Hear Panel Debate New Way To Elect President In Westport

Hear from an expert panel on: "The State of Voting: CT Debates a New Way to Elect the President" Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at the Westport Country Playhouse. Experts in academics and historians will look at the merits of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact at this forum the League of Women Voters of Westport and National Popular Vote Connecticut is hosting.

