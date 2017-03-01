Hear Panel Debate New Way To Elect Pr...

Hear Panel Debate New Way To Elect President In Westport

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Darien Daily Voice

Hear from an expert panel on: "The State of Voting: CT Debates a New Way to Elect the President" Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at the Westport Country Playhouse. Experts in academics and historians will look at the merits of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact at this forum the League of Women Voters of Westport and National Popular Vote Connecticut is hosting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Darien Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here's who got lucky with the lottery last month 42 min BPT 1
News Malloy says immigration criticism unfair 4 hr thegenuinephyllis 3
News Bridgeport Man, 21, Busted With Ecstasy, Heroin... 6 hr BPT 1
News Man gets life in brutal slaying (Sep '08) 20 hr Abrina 20
News Fairfield Cops: Kohl's Worker Tried To Steal $1... Tue BPT 1
Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s... Tue JOEYs back 1
News Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight... Tue BPT 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,240,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC