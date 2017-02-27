Green Farms Head of School to retire
Greens Farms Academy's Head of School Janet Hartwell recently announced that she will retire from the Westport-based independent school in June 2018. Now in her 14th year at the PreK-12 co-ed day school, Hartwell remarked, "These years at GFA have been so deeply rewarding for me, professionally and personally."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man gets life in brutal slaying (Sep '08)
|12 hr
|Abrina
|20
|Fairfield Cops: Kohl's Worker Tried To Steal $1...
|18 hr
|BPT
|1
|Malloy says immigration criticism unfair
|20 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Another 1000 jobs are gone who in Ct can help s...
|20 hr
|JOEYs back
|1
|Fairfield Police: Bridgeport Man Picked A Fight...
|22 hr
|BPT
|1
|ICE unaware Bridgeport murder suspect was back ...
|Tue
|thegenuinephyllis
|2
|Bridgeport Woman Steals Sneakers, Jewelry From ...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC