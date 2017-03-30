Glastonbury Businessman, Westport Man Charged In Human Trafficking Ring, Police Say

A Glastonbury business owner and a Westport resident face charges after police say they participated in a human trafficking ring that prostituted young men with mental health problems. Bruce J. Bemer , 63, of Sherwood Drive in Glastonbury and William Trefzger, 71, of Green Farms Road in Westport were arraigned in Superior Court in Danbury after they were charged with patronizing a trafficked person, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.