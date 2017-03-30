Glastonbury Businessman, Westport Man Charged In Human Trafficking Ring, Police Say
A Glastonbury business owner and a Westport resident face charges after police say they participated in a human trafficking ring that prostituted young men with mental health problems. Bruce J. Bemer , 63, of Sherwood Drive in Glastonbury and William Trefzger, 71, of Green Farms Road in Westport were arraigned in Superior Court in Danbury after they were charged with patronizing a trafficked person, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo...
|12 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Celebrate Spring With Greater Bridgeport Sympho...
|Wed
|BPT
|1
|Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel...
|Tue
|jeffery
|3
|Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th...
|Tue
|jeffery
|5
|Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg...
|Tue
|BPT
|6
|Bridgeport duo nabbed for additional burglary c...
|Tue
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Norwalk police once again rated the worst in t...
|Mon
|Robdny
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC