Gallery: Full House for Holocaust Survivor Talk

There was a full house tonight at the White Barn Center at the Westport Country Playhouse for "From Hate to Hope: A Conversation With Holocaust Kindertransport Survivor Ivan Backer." The Playhouse, the Anti-Defamation League , and TEAM Westport, the town's diversity committee, sponsored the event.

