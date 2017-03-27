Gallery: Full House for Holocaust Survivor Talk
There was a full house tonight at the White Barn Center at the Westport Country Playhouse for "From Hate to Hope: A Conversation With Holocaust Kindertransport Survivor Ivan Backer." The Playhouse, the Anti-Defamation League , and TEAM Westport, the town's diversity committee, sponsored the event.
