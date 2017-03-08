Gallery: Building Westport One LEGO at a Time

A Westport Historical Society event, "Come Build Westport -- One LEGO at a Time," was held today at Branson Hall at Christ & Holy Trinity Church. Participants -- 45 children helped by 37 parents and friends - were invited to use 75,000 LEGO blocks to construct 22 Westport buildings, which were then laid out on a large Westport map.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.