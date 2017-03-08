From Westport to Bridgeport
Members of the Kings Highway Elementary School PTA pack books from their One Book, One School reading initiative to be donated to the Luis Munoz Elementary School in Bridgeport. The project involved every family receiving the book "Gooseberry Park" to help promote reading at home with family members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terrapin will perform at Stamford's Palace Thea...
|3 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ...
|10 hr
|BPT
|8
|Star witness in shooting can't ID murder suspect
|10 hr
|BPT
|1
|Mom who live-streamed 10-year-old son driving d...
|18 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F...
|Tue
|Inspector Henderson
|3
|Malloy says immigration criticism unfair
|Tue
|Steff
|4
|Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st...
|Tue
|Steff
|8
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC