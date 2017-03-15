Forbes: Connecticut's Wealthiest Resi...

Forbes: Connecticut's Wealthiest Resident Made $1.4B In 2016

Connecticut's wealthiest resident made $1.4 billion last year, according to Forbes' annual list of the highest-earning hedge fund managers and traders.Ray Dalio of Greenwich is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the Westport-based hedge fund that is the world's biggest.

