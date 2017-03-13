For Westport Woman, Life Begins Apres Divorce
When Sylvia Beckerman left her second ex-husband in 2015, she had her shoes, her clothes, some wine glasses and little else. So - looking to her son and soon-to-be daughter-in-law for inspiration - she marched herself over to Bed, Bath & Beyond and set up a post-divorce gift registry.
