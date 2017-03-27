Fog, Rain And Maybe Snow: Wet Weather Marks Week In Westport
A warm front moving through Fairfield County will bring a couple days of wet weather and fog along with slightly higher temperatures to start the week, though there is a chance of snow hitting toward the end of the week. There will be a drizzle before noon Monday, followed by rain and showers in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
