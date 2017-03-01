Firefighters battle brush fire on Mer...

Firefighters battle brush fire on Merritt Parkway

The Norwalk Fire Department responded call around 2:30 p.m. about a brushfire approximately 200-feet wide burning between exits 41 and 40 southbound on the Merritt. Between the Norwalk and Westport fire departments, three engines were dispatched to the scene.

