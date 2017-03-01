Firefighters battle brush fire on Merritt Parkway
The Norwalk Fire Department responded call around 2:30 p.m. about a brushfire approximately 200-feet wide burning between exits 41 and 40 southbound on the Merritt. Between the Norwalk and Westport fire departments, three engines were dispatched to the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|1 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ...
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ...
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|2 hr
|BPT
|5
|Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de...
|9 hr
|Radio Flyer 3016
|9
|Ganim again delays municipal IDs
|12 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|20 hr
|AcrossPhartz
|17
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC