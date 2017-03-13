Finance: Westport schools on the hook to total $1.67 million
Superintendent of Schools Colleen Palmer speaks about school budget cuts at the March 16, 2017 Board of Finance meeting in Westport Town Hall. Superintendent of Schools Colleen Palmer speaks about school budget cuts at the March 16, 2017 Board of Finance meeting in Westport Town Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gambino Crime Family Associate Arrested In Stam... (Mar '11)
|2 hr
|Fat Tony And Da Boyz
|33
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|23 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|2,652
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|Fri
|ffctguitar
|12
|Blizzards in the time of Trump
|Fri
|Samuels Furnace Man
|5
|Bridgeport declares snow emergency
|Fri
|Samuels Furnace Man
|5
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Thu
|DenverLee
|73
|Bloodroot Of Bridgeport Celebrates 40th Birthda...
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC