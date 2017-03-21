Fairfield doc fined for opioid script
The state Medical Examining Board Tuesday disciplined a Fairfield pulmonologist for improperly prescribing opioids and a former UConn Health doctor who had stolen medication from the health center for his private practice. Dr. Igal Staw , who works at Respiratory Associates in Fairfield, was reprimanded, fined $7,500 and has been permanently restricted from prescribing opioids, under a consent order he agreed to.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One dead after double shooting in Bridgeport
|1 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Bridgeport cop charged with assault after collison
|7 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Cheesecake shop banking on success in Bridgepor...
|16 hr
|BPT
|1
|Panhandler From Bridgeport Busted At Westport T...
|Mon
|Sgt Friday
|3
|Bridgeport man charged in Stamford woman's kidn... (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Cake203
|41
|NHPD To "Live PD": Thanks But No Thanks
|Sun
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Community Leader Seeking A Second Act For The F...
|Sun
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC