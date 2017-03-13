Ephemera fair coming to Greenwich thi...

Ephemera fair coming to Greenwich this weekend

Postcard vendor Jose Rodriquez holds up a mailed 1901 postcard sent July 3rd from Narragansett, Rhode Island, that he will be selling for $200 at the Ephemera Society of America's Ephemera/37 Fair at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich, Conn., Friday afternoon, March 17, 2017. The hours for the fair are, Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Marvin Getman who is organizing the event that features antiquarian & collectible paper, said "I like to say we are like a museum except that you can actually buy something here and walk out the door with it.

