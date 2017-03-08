Dolores Paoli, of Westport, will be a...

Dolores Paoli, of Westport, will be a panelist at "A Conversation with your Muslim Neighbors."

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Basmeh Jassem, from left, Sharbari Ahmed, Zeeshaan Aratsu and Azra Assaduddin, will be panelists at "A Conversation with your Muslim Neighbors." Basmeh Jassem, from left, Sharbari Ahmed, Zeeshaan Aratsu and Azra Assaduddin, will be panelists at "A Conversation with your Muslim Neighbors."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fairfield Police: Scan It Scam Spells Arrests F... 10 hr Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Terrapin will perform at Stamford's Palace Thea... 20 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ... Wed BPT 8
News Star witness in shooting can't ID murder suspect Wed BPT 1
News Mom who live-streamed 10-year-old son driving d... Wed BPT 1
News Malloy says immigration criticism unfair Mar 7 Steff 4
News Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st... Mar 7 Steff 8
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,905 • Total comments across all topics: 279,430,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC