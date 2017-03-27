Darien nine-year-old takes second place in regional guitar competition
Dave Veslocki, Director of Connecticut Suzuki Guitar Academy with his students, Chayce Marshall, back, left, Darien, James Toomey-Wilson, Norwalk and Nikhil Goswami, Westport; Noah Richer, Westport, front, left, with Jesse Balkcom, Bridgeport Darien's Chayce Marshall, nine, placed second in the youth division of the Mid-Maryland Guitar Festival competition in Rockville, Maryland
