Courtney Tuck, 31, of Bridgeport, was...

Courtney Tuck, 31, of Bridgeport, was charged with third-degree larceny in Westport, Conn.

Radio Shack staff reported to police that employee Courtney Tucker admitted to the theft of 10 iPhones in December and January, according to police. Police were called in January about the $5,957.59 worth of missing phones.

