Courtney Tuck, 31, of Bridgeport, was charged with third-degree larceny in Westport, Conn.
Radio Shack staff reported to police that employee Courtney Tucker admitted to the theft of 10 iPhones in December and January, according to police. Police were called in January about the $5,957.59 worth of missing phones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops: Stratford woman used fake IDs to steal el...
|3 hr
|Nikola Tesla
|5
|Fairfield police charge man with fraud, hold hi...
|4 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Bridgeport police probe fatal shooting
|5 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|Sat
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Arrest made in Shelton fatal accident
|Mar 10
|BPT
|1
|Burglar given 4 years for Monroe break-ins (Jan '09)
|Mar 10
|Raymond Currytto
|25
|Staples to close 70 stores nationally
|Mar 9
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC