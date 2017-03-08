Community Channel: Parties, dean's list and more

Ava Waldman, 11, of Westport, who plays the title role in "James and the Giant Peach," relaxes before the March 3 show at St. Luke's School's in New Canaan. Ava Waldman, 11, of Westport, who plays the title role in "James and the Giant Peach," relaxes before the March 3 show at St. Luke's School's in New Canaan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.