Community Channel: History buffs, Cin...

Community Channel: History buffs, Cinderella and more

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Clarinda Higgins and Bill Armstrong discuss their book, "Against the Current: How Albert Schweitzer Inspired a Young Mans Journey," during the Norwalk Public Library's Authorspeak series March 24. Westport resident Rindy Higgins visited Gabon, the West African country, in 2014, to learn details of how her first cousin Mark Higgins lost his life five decades ago at age 20, while embarked on a solo 2,000 mile trek across the newly independent and rebellious Belgian Congo. less Clarinda Higgins and Bill Armstrong discuss their book, "Against the Current: How Albert Schweitzer Inspired a Young Mans Journey," during the Norwalk Public Library's Authorspeak series March 24. ... more Cinderella and Prince Topher share a moment together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport settling black cop's discrimination ... 3 hr BPT 1
News Westport resident William Trefzger was charged ... 5 hr Hangin_s 2 Good 4_em 1
News Photographer Frank Gerratana snapped this photo... 13 hr Samuels Furnace Man 6
News Celebrate Spring With Greater Bridgeport Sympho... Thu Alphonse 2
News Cops: Reaching for his wallet, diner shoots sel... Thu Alphonse 4
News Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th... Mar 28 jeffery 5
News Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg... Mar 28 BPT 6
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,949 • Total comments across all topics: 279,957,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC