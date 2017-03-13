Community Channel: Fundraisers, senio...

Community Channel: Fundraisers, seniors and more

Westport and Fairfield police motorcycles participate in The Norwalk Police Emerald Society's second annual St. Patrick's Day parade March 11 in Norwalk. The parade route began at Norwalk Veterans Park, made it's way down Washington Street, under the SONO Railroad Bridge onto North Main Street, then ending at O'Neills Irish Pub and Restaurant.

