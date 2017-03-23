Community Channel: Cinderella, a new registrar and more
An audience of close to 100 listen as Dr. Michael McFadden, professor of History and Director of Russian and Eastern European Studies at Fairfield University give his presentation, Russia and How It Relates to Our Present U.S. Political Leadership, March 17 at the Westport Center for Senior Activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where are the late Richard and Jean Colwell, s ...
|11 hr
|Unresolved
|1
|Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08)
|11 hr
|Jimmy the Greek
|289
|Shortbus Bicycles Ready To Roll For Repairs Thr...
|17 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|news blackout (Jun '09)
|17 hr
|Markis Campbell
|13
|Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th...
|17 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Bloodroot owners mark 40 years of feminism, veg...
|17 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Bridgeport cop charged with assault after collison
|17 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC