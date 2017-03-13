Close vote favors CT tolls
State Sen. Carlo Leone, D-Stamford, co-chairman of the Transportation Committee led Democratic support of legislation to bring back highway tolls after more than 30 years. State Sen. Carlo Leone, D-Stamford, co-chairman of the Transportation Committee led Democratic support of legislation to bring back highway tolls after more than 30 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bristol Palin says abstinence best path for teens (May '09)
|15 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|2,652
|WOW Norwalk police department rated the worst ... (Nov '15)
|18 hr
|ffctguitar
|12
|Blizzards in the time of Trump
|20 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|5
|Bridgeport declares snow emergency
|20 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|5
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Thu
|DenverLee
|73
|Bloodroot Of Bridgeport Celebrates 40th Birthda...
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Bridgeport shrugs off snow
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC