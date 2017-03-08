Chip's Flips For LifeBridge This Giving Day In Westport
Several area businesses are encouraging their customers to make a donation to LifeBridge Community Services in Bridgeport this Thursday as part of Giving Day . The donation can be as little as $10 on March 9 during the 24-hour online Fairfield County's Community Foundation fundraiser.
