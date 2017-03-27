Car Burglars Call Westport Police on Themselves, Get Arrested
Three car burglars called the police to report a motor vehicle accident early Wednesday but wound up arrested when police discovered in their car GPS units that had been just stolen, Westport Police said. At around 1:15 a.m. police were called to two car accident on North Avenue between Easton Road and Coleytown Road.
Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
