Car Burglars Call Westport Police on Themselves, Get Arrested

Yesterday

Three car burglars called the police to report a motor vehicle accident early Wednesday but wound up arrested when police discovered in their car GPS units that had been just stolen, Westport Police said. At around 1:15 a.m. police were called to two car accident on North Avenue between Easton Road and Coleytown Road.

