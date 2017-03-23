Bridgewater consultant charged with stealing confidential data
In November 2016, Westport police began investigating the theft of confidential Bridgewater IT configuration documents from Bridgewater Associates . The company suspected 24-year-old Sankaranarayan Subramanian , a Hamden man who was working onsite for an outside consulting firm, of stealing the documents.
