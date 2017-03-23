Bridgewater consultant charged with s...

Bridgewater consultant charged with stealing confidential data

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Westport News

In November 2016, Westport police began investigating the theft of confidential Bridgewater IT configuration documents from Bridgewater Associates . The company suspected 24-year-old Sankaranarayan Subramanian , a Hamden man who was working onsite for an outside consulting firm, of stealing the documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport deputy police chief retires with $45... Sat America Gentleman... 2
News UConn arrives in Bridgeport Sat America Gentleman... 2
News Marra faces 80 felony charges (Feb '08) Sat America Gentleman... 291
News Shelton Student Photographer: 'I'm Scared Of Th... Sat Vinny 3
News Judge Barbara Bellis in Superior Court, in Brid... Sat America Gentleman... 1
Where are the late Richard and Jean Colwell, s ... Fri Unresolved 1
News Shortbus Bicycles Ready To Roll For Repairs Thr... Mar 24 America Gentleman... 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,246 • Total comments across all topics: 279,839,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC