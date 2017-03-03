Bridgeport man arrested after being found with narcotics, marijuana
Authorities say a Westport Police officer observed 21-year-old Chad Davis driving suspiciously. They say he was driving extremely slow, failing to come to a complete stop, traveling through a red blinking light at an intersection and making several suspicious turns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09)
|7 hr
|AcrossPhartz
|17
|Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12)
|9 hr
|Roscoe
|4
|Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de...
|16 hr
|Lynessa
|8
|Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do...
|17 hr
|BPT
|1
|Prosecutor: Gang activity, love triangle set st...
|17 hr
|BPT
|1
|Ganim again delays municipal IDs
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Undocumented immigrant arrested after double st...
|Thu
|Righty01
|7
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC