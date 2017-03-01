Brace For It: Damaging Winds Gusting ...

Brace For It: Damaging Winds Gusting Toward Westport

9 hrs ago Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

It's blustery forecast for Thursday in Fairfield County, with a Wind Advisory in effect for day with gusts of up to 50 mph possible. West winds of 15 to 25 mph are possible with gusts of 45 to 50 mph.

