Bedford Square nears full circle in W...

Bedford Square nears full circle in Westport

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Developers Dan Zelson, left, and David Waldman speak in the central courtyard of Bedford Square, a mixed commercial and residential development on the former YMCA property in Westport, Conn. March 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nine seek 4 seats on school board (Aug '12) Sat Morris 6
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Sat yidfellas v USA 5
News Bridgeport man arrested after being found with ... Sat BPT 1
News Patience expired with Bridgeport's new parking ... Sat BPT 1
News Man connected to Connecticut Amber Alert was de... Sat Radio Flyer 3016 9
News 'There was no pretense in him': Friends remembe... (May '09) Fri AcrossPhartz 17
News Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do... Mar 3 BPT 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,921 • Total comments across all topics: 279,339,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC